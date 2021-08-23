Cancel
The Taliban haven't captured all of Afghanistan yet. One province has vowed to resist

By Kara Fox, Tim Lister
CNN
 7 days ago
Forces in Afghanistan's remote Panjshir Valley have long resisted Taliban rule. Now, the last anti-Taliban holdout is under threat. Here's what you need to know.

Public SafetyCNN

September 2 Afghanistan-Taliban news

Deadly stampede at border crossing as thousands try to flee Afghanistan. From CNN's Jonny Hallam in Atlanta, Sophia Saifi in Islamabad, and Asim Khan in Quetta. At least one person has died following a stampede at an Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing Wednesday, according to witnesses who spoke to CNN. Safi Ullah,...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
WorldUS News and World Report

Taliban Says It Has Surrounded Afghan Resistance Fighters, Calls for Peace

(Reuters) -The Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, mountainous Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Islamist group,...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban say they surround Panshir, the last stronghold of resistance, and call for it to surrender

The Taliban have assured this Wednesday that they have surrounded the only province that has resisted their advance, Panshir, and have called on the forces stationed there to reach an agreement. The Islamists’ gesture comes as they are about to announce a government that they have promised to be inclusive, with their sights set on obtaining internal legitimacy and international recognition. Its supreme leader, the maulana Hibatullah Akhundzada, will be the highest authority in the country.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
Worldthedallasnews.net

Al Qaeda praises Taliban's 'historic victory' in Afghan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 1 (ANI): A few hours after the last US troop left Kabul, Al Qaeda's senior leadership released a congratulatory statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the "Taliban's victory" in the war-ravaged country. Al Qaeda's leaders said it "soothed" their hearts to hear verses from the Quran...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

