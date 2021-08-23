Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Anti-Vaccination' VIO-LENCE Singer SEAN KILLIAN Blasts Ex-D.R.I. Bassist HARALD OIMOEN Over 'No Sympathy' Comment

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIO-LENCE singer Sean Killian has blasted Harald Oimoen as a "coward" after the former D.R.I. bassist said that he had "no sympathy" for adults who refuse vaccination against COVID-19 and then become sick. On Sunday (August 22), Killian revealed that he been hospitalized with COVID-19 after contracting he virus "from...

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vio Lence#R I#Anti#Anti Vaccination#Vio Lence#D R I#Testament#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthMetalSucks

Ex-Trouble / The Skull Singer Eric Wagner Dies of Covid-19

The Skull singer Eric Wagner, formerly of doom pioneers Trouble, has died after a battle with Covid-19. He was 62 years old. The Skull dropped off their tour with The Obsessed earlier this month citing “the ongoing and growing COVID situation sweeping the nation again, particularly in the South.” On August 17, they issued another update, indicating that Wagner and the band’s three other members tested positive for Covid-19. “We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday,” they wrote of the upcoming festival in Las Vegas. “While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely… Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful.” The band later removed the wording indicating that other band members also tested positive, explaining “All the other members have tested Negative.”
HomelessPosted by
Indy100

Caitlyn Jenner confronted while touring homeless encampment: ‘You’re not the answer!’

Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign for governor hasn’t gotten off to a great start. Jenner, whose campaign is reportedly already in debt, kicked off her statewide bus tour with a stroll through a homeless encampment — which was somehow appropriate, considering her strange and privileged preoccupation with California’s homeless population. Earlier this month, she told KRON 4 that she wanted to move the state’s homeless community — consisting of over 60,000 people — to “big open fields.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Meghan McCain Enjoys Family Vacation With Her ‘Water Baby’ After ‘The View’ Exit

Meghan McCain may have only recently left her position on “The View,” but she seems to have fully embraced spending time with her family and motherhood. Captioning a recent Instagram photo “my water baby,” McCain is seen happily relaxing with her daughter, Liberty Sage. The photo was taken from a beach at Nags Head, North Carolina. Liberty turns 11 months old in a few days and appears to also be enjoying the time with her mother.
Public HealthPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Eric Wagner, Iconic Doom Metal Singer, Dead at 62 After Battle With COVID Pneumonia

Eric Wagner, former singer for doom metal icons Trouble and, more recently, of The Skull, has died at the age of 62 after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia last week. The Skull had recently been on the road with The Obsessed, but bowed out of the trek part-way through, citing the surge in COVID cases nationwide, fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus. The group later declared they would also withdraw from their appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in an announcement where it was also revealed that Wagner had been admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Only a ‘moron’ would make COVID masks political

Arnold Schwarzenegger still makes time to let the dumbbells know who’s boss. He also may have lost some fans with an offhand comment about “freedom,” saying only a “moron” or “schmuck” would make taking protective measures against coronavirus political. The actor and former California governor urged anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers to...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, hospitalised following suicide attempt

TRIGGER WARNING: This article about Kim Scott discusses suicide. If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14. Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt last month. As TMZ report,...
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Actor Michael Jai White’s Oldest Son Passes from COVID-19

Actor Michael Jai White, right, and his wife, Jillian. Well-known actor Michael Jai White was among the latest to be personally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic recently, Black Enterprise reported. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the Spawn actor said in an online interview that his oldest son...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Stars Ariela And Biniyam's U.S. Arrival Possibly Confirmed In The Wildest Way

Ariela Weinberg’s move from America to Ethiopia to be with her fiancé Biniyam Shibre was one of the most captivating stories of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, and so many fans are excited to see the duo return for more adventures in Season 3. The biggest question surrounding the couple has long been whether or not they would remain in Ethiopia indefinitely, and now fans may have gotten an answer to that inquiry in the wildest and most unexpected way.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...

Comments / 3

Community Policy