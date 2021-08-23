'Anti-Vaccination' VIO-LENCE Singer SEAN KILLIAN Blasts Ex-D.R.I. Bassist HARALD OIMOEN Over 'No Sympathy' Comment

The Skull singer Eric Wagner, formerly of doom pioneers Trouble, has died after a battle with Covid-19. He was 62 years old. The Skull dropped off their tour with The Obsessed earlier this month citing “the ongoing and growing COVID situation sweeping the nation again, particularly in the South.” On August 17, they issued another update, indicating that Wagner and the band’s three other members tested positive for Covid-19. “We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday,” they wrote of the upcoming festival in Las Vegas. “While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely… Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful.” The band later removed the wording indicating that other band members also tested positive, explaining “All the other members have tested Negative.”