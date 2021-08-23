Latinx Newswire
MIAMI, FL — August 23, 2021 — (LATINX NEWSWIRE) — Companies are increasingly betting on the creation of open and interconnected data ecosystems. First, they start to use technological solutions that allow them to continue carrying out the essential marketing actions for the industry to be sustainable, but in a safe way and following the new privacy laws and regulations, such as the elimination of cookies. But how will this impact Latin America? How will a cookieless Latin America look like and which are the future possibilities of digital marketing?ctlatinonews.com
Comments / 0