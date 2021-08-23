Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Snags Three Nominations At Gamescom Awards 2021
The nominees for the gamescom Awards 2021 have now been announced, and Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is up for several gongs across a variety of categories. With a focus on upcoming titles from publishers who are appearing at the show, these nominees have been put together by an international jury of "games experts, journalists, and content creators". The first set of awards, all in the Platform categories, will be given out during gamescom: Opening Night Live which will be streamed online on Wednesday 25th August at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.www.nintendolife.com
