Managed edge services revenue expected to hit $2.8 billion by 2025

By Nick Wood
telecoms.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelcos, network vendors, hyperscalers and IT providers have been working overtime to hype up multi-access edge computing (MEC), and that excitement is trickling down to the enterprise market. New stats published by IDC on Monday predict that managed edge services revenue will reach $445.3 million this year, up 43.5 percent...

#Amazon Web Services#Managed Services#Edge Computing#Market Research#Idc#Cagr#Mec#Cdn#Dell#Vodafone#European#Ericsson#At T#Network Cloud
Marketsarinsider.co

Will Headworn AR Revenues Exceed $17 Billion by 2025?

– SAN FRANCISCO, August 26, 2021: ARtillery Intelligence has released a new report that projects headworn AR revenue to grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2025, a 61.8 percent compound annual growth rate. Entitled Headworn AR Global Revenue Forecast, 2020-2025, the report examines glasses-based AR revenue totals and subsegments – including consumer and enterprise spending. This report follows ARtillery’s separate examination of smartphone-based AR spending.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Micro Server IC Market Optimized Strategies to Enhance the Growth Opportunities, Key Players - Intel, Dell Technologies, Quanta Computer, Arm Holdings, Marvell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ambedded Technology, Marvell Technology

The Micro Server IC Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The research wizards at Decisive Markets Insights have broadcasted a report on the Micro Server IC Market that involves all the key techniques of market growth over the forecasted duration of 2020-2027. The market is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to the appropriate techniques implemented by the market experts in enhancing its growth. We assure to provide some effective technologies that will comprehensively guide you in enriching your business in this extremely competitive market across the globe. The several marketing aspects that are greatly influencing the market growth are vendor landscapes, gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, CAGR value, Market Segmentations, Porter's 5 force model, etc. Some of the other most widely known aspects include detailed graphical representations, niche requirements, Asset Management, and an in-depth Value Chain Analysis. Moreover, a 360-degree view has been deciphered in this report regarding the key products of the market leaders as well as the various steps in estimating their frailty and robustness before launching them in the market. Diverse external aspects are also responsible for influencing the market growth immensely such as the political, social, technological, and economic factors thus laying out a detailed idea on PESTEL analysis.
Marketstelecoms.com

Global RAN spend accelerates but core spend slows – Dell’Oro

Telecoms analyst firm Dell’Oro has published fresh numbers that show global 5G SA investment is not keeping pace with the radio access network rollout. Dell’Oro has once more upgraded its outlook for the total RAN market, now projecting it to grow 10-15% this year. Within that the company noted increasing Balkanisation, with Huawei and ZTE gaining share in China, and Ericsson and Nokia gaining elsewhere. It also reckons Ericsson and Samsung increased their revenue shares outside of China.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Match-three puzzler Gardenscapes hits $3 billion in lifetime revenue

Match-three puzzler Gardenscapes has hit a staggering $3 billion in lifetime earnings via play spending, coinciding with its fifth anniversary. Chances are you’ve heard of Playrix’s title, even if you’re yet to play it – Gardenscapes is one of the most influential match-three games out there, with its inclusion of narrative, and decoration mechanics.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

State forecasts $2.6 billion bump in general revenue

Economists factored in Florida's new gaming compact and online sales tax. The Revenue Estimating Conference updated its forecast Tuesday to reflect a $2.6 billion bump in state general revenue taxes over the current and upcoming fiscal year. According to state economists, the fiscal boost is most evident in two categories:...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsrock947.com

China’s Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue expectations

(Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by tough competition from larger rivals like Alibaba and JD.Com to tap into the pandemic-driven online shopping surge. Total revenue was 23.05 billion yuan ($3.56 billion)in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Philip Morris exec on shift to cloud and data-driven operations

Philip Morris International (PMI) is in the midst of a business transformation, and cloud and data technologies are playing a key role in helping the firm reach its destination. Famed for its heritage in cigarette manufacturing, PMI is shifting towards smoke-free products that, although not risk-free, create a nicotine-containing tobacco...
Marketsarinsider.co

Will AR Ad Revenue Reach $6.7 Billion by 2025?

Like many analyst firms, market sizing is one of the ongoing practices of AR Insider’s research arm ARtillery Intelligence. A few times per year, it goes into isolation and buries itself deep in financial modeling. The latest such exercise zeroes in on mobile AR revenues. This takes the insights and...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How to manage revenue in a pent-up demand era?

Scott Dahl, Program Director, Master’s Degree in Hospitality Strategy and Digital Transformation at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education. Considering the unprecedented global travel disruption and performance declines we've endured; hoteliers finally have something to look forward to. The world has spent the last 18 months dreaming about travel, but not actually going anywhere. Increasing vaccination rates combined with relaxed travel restrictions are bringing travel back… with a vengeance. Most agree that the worst is behind us.
BusinessZDNet

Lumen extends private cloud services to the edge

Lumen Technologies on Thursday announced it's bringing fully-managed private cloud services to its edge platform. The new Lumen Edge Private Cloud is designed for customers that want the benefits of a cloud platform combined with the security and low latency of an edge-based solution. The new service includes compute, storage,...
MarketsHEXUS.net

Nvidia announces record quarterly revenue of $6.5 billion

Nvidia has just published its latest set of financials covering the three months leading up to 1st August. The headline grabbing stat is that Nvidia's quarterly revenue broke a record, at $6.51 billion, up 68 per cent YoY, and 15 per cent better than the previous quarter. This figure is the result of record-breaking gaming revenue of $3.06 billion, up 85 per cent YoY, plus record-breaking Data Centre revenue of $2.37 billion, up 35 per cent YoY. Pro Visualisation revenue also grew fantastically, up 156 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, Automotive revenue was up 37 per cent.
MarketsLight Reading

Nvidia revenue up 68%, but its Arm buy is delayed

There's no end yet for Nvidia's massive growth, as strong graphics card sales pushed its quarterly revenue up by a yearly 68%. But the company admitted for the first time it would not make its own deadline for its $40 billion purchase of UK chip design company Arm to complete by March 2022.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

At 7.04% CAGR, Forklift Battery Market Expected to Hit $7.4 billion by 2026

Expansion of warehouses across the globe and resulting demand for forklift batteries in material movement applications is the key global forklift battery market trend observed in the recent years. Global Forklift Battery Market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market to Reach $2.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.8% - Decisive Markets Insights

The research experts at Decisive Markets Insights have published a report on the Cloud Endpoint Protection market that inculcates a detailed analysis of the competitive market landscape as well as some of the most effective and efficient technologies for market growth over the prevised period of 2020-2027. We assure you to provide all the required information on the market growth structure and keep you updated with the most advanced technologies that are formulated by the key players for effective market growth. Many essential aspects are responsible for an adequate enhancement of the global market such as Porter's 5 force model, Asset management, the Value Chain Analysis, the most appropriate value of CAGR, key vendor landscapes, gross margins, SWOT analysis, the overall amount of production and consumption, illustrated graphical representations, etc. The key market leaders should be aware of the various risks and uncertainties that are prevailing in the market environment as well as the feasibility of their respective businesses and take decisions accordingly.

