Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

App State To Relaunch COVID-19 Dashboard For Fall

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppalachian State will launch its COVID-19 data dashboard for Fall 2021 beginning today, in order to inform campus about the efficacy of the University's COVID suppression efforts. App State Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts said preliminary information indicates that more than 47% of students and 85% of University employees have reported...

www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#App State#Covid 19#Football Games#Appalachian State#University#Covid#Mountaineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CollegesWebMD

This College Will Charge $750 Fee to Unvaccinated Students

Aug. 10, 2021 -- West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge a $750 fee to students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 23. The fee will be charged if students don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, according to The Associated Press.
CollegesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

GVSU Will Mandate COVID Vaccines for Students/Staff This Fall

West Michigan's Grand Valley State University's Academic Senate and the President of the University have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students, staff and faculty this fall. Anyone attending classes, teaching or working on campus will need to be fully vaccinated no later than September 30, 2021. In...
Fayette County, KYWTVQ

FCPS COVID-19 dashboard back online, 213 new quarantines Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After being temporarily shut down last week because of a growing number of coronavirus cases and wanting to reflect accurate and timely data, the Fayette County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard was back up on Monday. According to the district’s dashboard, there were 399 student quarantines on...
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

App State announces preliminary COVID-19 vaccination data of students, employees

BOONE — Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Aug. 20 preliminary vaccination data for employees and students. Everts said that preliminary information indicates more than 47 percent of App State students and 85 percent of employees have reported they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The university will update its COVID-19 data dashboard starting on Aug. 23.
Las Cruces, NMKFOX 14

LCPS releases COVID-19 data after days of dashboard not updated

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 learned that COVID-19 cases within the Las Cruces Public Schools have been reported. LCPS students returned to the class Monday; teachers and other staff began August 2. Until KFOX14 inquired, the last time the COVID-19 dashboard was updated August 8. A spokeswoman for the...
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State to update its coronavirus dashboard twice weekly throughout fall semester

Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard will continue to be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the entirety of the fall semester, according to a Friday release. The dashboard provides up-to-date information regarding coronavirus cases and transmission throughout the community on each of the university’s campuses and can be located at Penn State’s official coronavirus information website.
EducationMorganton News Herald

App State's Doug Gillin on finances after COVID-19 and facility plans

Doug Gillin’s eyes hinted at a slight smile, even though his Appalachian State-themed mask covered it. The shielded emotion encapsulated where App State athletics is – still cautious during the ongoing pandemic while relieved to have made it through last year – as the school’s athletics director spoke about his department’s finances recently.
Collegeswtoc.com

‘Data will guide our policies:’ UofSC announces COVID-19 dashboard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina administrators unveiled the University’s COVID-19 dashboard that outlines campus COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, and vaccination rates, and campus alert factors that campus leaders say reinforces the current public health policies at the University and will steer future decisions. “Data will tell us...
Collegeswdrb.com

Vaccinated IU students move into dorms

Despite vaccine requirement, IU students relieved to return to campus on move-in day. Indiana University was one of the first public universities to require students to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Most students said that's OK as long as they have a somewhat normal start to the school year.
Winfield, ALmyjrpaper.com

Winfield schools requiring masks

WINFIELD — Winfield students returning for the fall semester will be required to wear masks, according to Winfield City Schools’ Path to Reopening. The document, released by the board of education and amended on Aug. 6, details the precautions that will be put in place for students and faculty as the new school year begins in the midst of a rising number of COVID cases.
Kidsdoorcountydailynews.com

Masks recommended for school year as delta variant impacts more kids

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.
CollegesSheridan Media

1% Of University Of Wyoming Students, Employees Test Positive For COVID

A total of 42 University of Wyoming students and employees have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in required testing to start the fall semester, a test positivity rate of 1.2%. However, a survey conducted during the university’s mandatory five-day testing program last week found that 66% of students and...
Collegeswusf.org

University of Florida Reverses, To Have In-Person Classes

The University of Florida will open its upcoming semester with in-person classes, reversing itself within hours of telling students the term might begin online because of the state’s renewed COVID-19 outbreak. UF administrators sent an email to students Friday afternoon telling them that after consulting with university epidemiologists, plans were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy