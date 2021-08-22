Cancel
Premiere of the Unpublished Recitals of 16 pianists NOT admitted to the 2nd stage of the 16th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition

By www.creativepublicity.biz
musicalamerica.com
 7 days ago

Due to the special hybrid format of the 2021 Competition, all the competitors have pre-recorded recitals both for Stage I and for Stage II. Rare opportunity to hear 16 performances never heard before, by the competitors who did not make it to the 2nd stage. 16 daily broadcasts:. Those unable...

www.musicalamerica.com

