Eddie Vedder, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper Tapped for Audible's 'Words + Music' Series

Congrats are in order for Against Me! vocalist Laura Jane Grace, who revealed via Twitter that she just past the three year mark in her sobriety. While speaking about the mark, Grace revealed that at least some of the money that used to be spent on alcohol has been redirected to her passion for music. "3 years dry. 3 years without a drink," she wrote, adding, "An important anniversary to commemorate and in celebration of to forgive myself for all frivolous gear and music related purchases made the last 3 years and remember it could have just been money wasted down a bottle instead."