Stray Kids Talks About The Concept And Meaning Of “Thunderous” And “NOEASY,” Growth Through “Kingdom,” And More
Ahead of the release of their second studio album, “NOEASY,” and the title track “Thunderous,” Stray Kids talked about their comeback in a Q&A session. This is Stray Kids’ first comeback in eleven months. Bang Chan said, “Since our last album promotions, for the repackaged version (“In Life”) of our first studio album, we’ve experienced a lot of things. Thanks to those experiences, I think that we’re able to show how much Stray Kids has grown to STAY [fandom name].”www.soompi.com
