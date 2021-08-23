Cancel
Music

Stray Kids Talks About The Concept And Meaning Of “Thunderous” And “NOEASY,” Growth Through “Kingdom,” And More

By C. Hong
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of their second studio album, “NOEASY,” and the title track “Thunderous,” Stray Kids talked about their comeback in a Q&A session. This is Stray Kids’ first comeback in eleven months. Bang Chan said, “Since our last album promotions, for the repackaged version (“In Life”) of our first studio album, we’ve experienced a lot of things. Thanks to those experiences, I think that we’re able to show how much Stray Kids has grown to STAY [fandom name].”

