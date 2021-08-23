Cancel
VIP AUDIO 8/22 – WKH – The News: Detailed rundown and reaction to Punk & Khan post-Rampage press conference, Punk vs. Lesnar vs. Becky on YouTube, Nick Khan goes on record regarding NXT future (42 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest weekend news, primarily a detailed rundown and reaction to the 50 minute C.M. Punk & Tony Khan post-Rampage press conference, stats on Punk vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Becky Lynch on YouTube, WWE exec Nick Khan goes on record regarding NXT future with blunt assessment of how he sees them, and more.

