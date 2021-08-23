VIP AUDIO 8/22 – NXT Takeover Post-show (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, Lindberg review Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, O’Reilly vs. Cole, Grimes vs. L.A. Knight, Gonzalez vs. Kai (107 min.)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup discuss NXT Takeover 36 with live callers including Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, L.A. Knight vs. Cameron Grimes, and Dragunov vs. Walter. They also address the changes Nick Khan spoke about making to NXT.www.pwtorch.com
