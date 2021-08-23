Cancel
VIP AUDIO 8/22 – NXT Takeover Post-show (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, Lindberg review Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, O’Reilly vs. Cole, Grimes vs. L.A. Knight, Gonzalez vs. Kai (107 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup discuss NXT Takeover 36 with live callers including Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, L.A. Knight vs. Cameron Grimes, and Dragunov vs. Walter. They also address the changes Nick Khan spoke about making to NXT.

WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star sends a message to Roman Reigns

In a few days the WWE Universal Champion and Tribal Chief of the company - Roman Reigns - will be engaged in probably the toughest match of the year, the challenge scheduled for the SummerSlam Main Event against 16-time world champion John Cena. Roman Reigns literally dominated the Friday Night...
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Recap: Who Will Challenge Samoa Joe For The NXT Championship?

Hey gang! So after a kickass show on Sunday in NXT TakeOver 36, it's back to the grind for the black and gold brand. We've got a new NXT Champion in Samoa Joe and other changes are apparently on the way as well. And what are those changes? Well, tonight is allegedly the first night of the "newish" NXT (though more roster changes and a total revamp of the arena are on the way soon) so let's take a look and see how it goes.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT TakeOver 36': Samoa Joe becomes NXT Champion

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe won big against Karrion Kross to become the new NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver 36. Joe and Kross collided in the main event on Sunday. The bout was Joe's first after a lengthy hiatus away from the ring. Joe is also the first grappler to become a three-time NXT Champion.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

Following a successful and monumental NXT TakeOver 36, WWE NXT presented the aftermath on the August 24 edition of the black-and-gold brand. Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row have been at the crossroads for a long time. After many battles in and out of the ring, the group would finally clash in a six-man tag team match.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Karrion Kross Vs. Samoa Joe: Getting The Attention It Deserves?

Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe will go to war for the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36 on Sunday, August 22. The two men have been on a path of destruction over the past few weeks and that path will lead them to a chaotic confrontation in NXT. Many fans are...
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe, Karrion Kross battle through arena

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross had a massive brawl throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center on WWE NXT. The fight happened on Wednesday before Joe and Kross collide for the NXT Championship Sunday at NXT TakeOver 36. WWE will also be presenting SummerSlam on Saturday.
WWE411mania.com

Samoa Joe Says WWE NXT Will Always Be In State of Change

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Samoa Joe spoke about the recent rumored changes to the NXT brand and said that it will always be in a state of flux and change. He said: “That evolution is going to continue. NXT has always been at the impetuous...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Samoa Joe Talks Wrestling Karrion Kross, NXT TakeOver 36, NXT Changes

To promote his match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross for the title at this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36, Samoa Joe did an interview with Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights:. NXT TakeOver 36 being held on a Sunday:. “If you’re going to cap off the greatest wrestling weekend of the...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe Speaks About Vince McMahon’s Involvement in NXT

Samoa Joe Recently Spoke about Vince McMahon’s Involvement in NXT. Samoa Joe was one of WWE’s top stars at one time. Before joining WWE, he was a very famous indie wrestler. He was extremely famous at Impact Wrestling and was able to wrestle various former WWE legends in Impact Wrestling.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Takeover 36 Results – New Champions Crowned, 2 Of 3 Falls Match, Kay Lee Ray, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Takeover 36 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – The WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by McKenzie Mitchell. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video package for the 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We see footage of Cole and O’Reilly arriving to the building earlier today. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT UK Title match.
WWEWWE

New NXT Champion Samoa Joe set to address the NXT Universe

The first-ever 3-time NXT Champion is set to address the NXT Universe tonight. What will Samoa Joe have to say just two nights removed from defeating Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36?. Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe begins title reign with multiple challengers

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Newly crowned NXT Champion Samoa Joe started his new title reign on WWE NXT, where he was confronted by three worthy challengers. Joe became NXT Champion by defeating Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday. Joe addressed the NXT locker room on Tuesday and told anyone that wanted a shot at the NXT Championship to meet him face to face.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Five Must Watch CM Punk Matches

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling on Friday night with All Elite Wrestling, appearing on AEW Rampage in his hometown of Chicago. The signing of CM Punk to AEW is the biggest signing for the company to date. Since Friday, the level of mainstream attention that CM Punk has brought to AEW has been WWE star power level press. Punk was all about business and making it known that he wants to work with the young talent in the AEW locker room. CM Punk will wrestle Darby Allin in his first match back at AEW “All Out,” a pay-per-view event on September 5th in Chicago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe does not rule out his return to the main roster

One of the most sensational returns that have arrived on the WWE televisions in recent weeks certainly belongs to the former US champion of the main roster, Samoa Joe, instead returned to perform in the rings of the yellow show, NXT, initially as spokesperson and bodyguard of William Regal and then as a real athlete.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEPosted by
The Big Lead

Brock Lesnar Has a Ponytail, Your Argument is Invalid

WWE SummerSlam took place last night at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium. Here's the beginning of ESPN's recap of the event:. On a night where John Cena could've made history by becoming a 17-time world champion, Roman Reigns took Cena down with a spear and stood over him in celebration, Universal championship held high. That lasted for all of a matter of seconds, when the familiar beats of Brock Lesnar's entrance music hit the P.A. system at Allegiant Stadium.

