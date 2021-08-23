NXT TAKEOVER 36 HITS & MISSES: Samoa Joe vs. Kross, Grimes vs. Knight, O’Reilly vs. Cole, Kai vs. Gonzalez, Dragunov vs. Walter

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. – The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT opens up live a tape delay as we see new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase arriving to the parking lot in a limousine. They hop out and are ready to celebrate the win over LA Knight at Takeover. We see stills from the match as Vic Joseph talks about the match at Takeover and welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We’re inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida now as Grimes and DiBiase come to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop for Grimes as he and DiBiase enter the ring.