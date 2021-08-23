Cancel
NXT TAKEOVER 36 HITS & MISSES: Samoa Joe vs. Kross, Grimes vs. Knight, O’Reilly vs. Cole, Kai vs. Gonzalez, Dragunov vs. Walter

Pro Wrestling Torch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... All of the feuds lined up for the beast, Ridge Holland and this is the match we got? No Ciampa or Thatcher? What gives? A squash match for Holland belongs on NXT TV, not on a pre-show meant to sell more Peacock subscriptions and get people to watch Takeover proper. Baxter looked good in the short, sub-2:00 match, making Holland look like a monster. I look forward to Holland’s trajectory, but I was hoping for a bit more out of this pre-show match.

www.pwtorch.com

NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe Says Karrion Kross Has Been Doing “Terrible” On WWE RAW

Following the WWE Tryouts at the Performance Center on Wednesday, Samoa Joe spoke to the media about his new role with NXT as not only a wrestler, but a member of the scouting department. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was in attendance and asked the 42-year-old if he has been keeping tabs on Karrion Kross’ appearances on Monday Night RAW.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Samoa Joe Makes History At NXT TakeOver 36

Following WrestleMania 37 WWE shocked the world when the company announced that Samoa Joe had been released, but it wasn’t long before Joe was back under contract. Samoa Joe returned to the NXT brand as William Regal’s enforcer, and after one thing led to another he ended up in a title match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT TakeOver 36': Samoa Joe becomes NXT Champion

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe won big against Karrion Kross to become the new NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver 36. Joe and Kross collided in the main event on Sunday. The bout was Joe's first after a lengthy hiatus away from the ring. Joe is also the first grappler to become a three-time NXT Champion.
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Recap: Who Will Challenge Samoa Joe For The NXT Championship?

Hey gang! So after a kickass show on Sunday in NXT TakeOver 36, it's back to the grind for the black and gold brand. We've got a new NXT Champion in Samoa Joe and other changes are apparently on the way as well. And what are those changes? Well, tonight is allegedly the first night of the "newish" NXT (though more roster changes and a total revamp of the arena are on the way soon) so let's take a look and see how it goes.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe had to get back to fighting on the main roster

In recent weeks, at NXT there has been an exponential growth for the character of Samoa Joe, former wrestler and then main roster commentator, who was fired shortly after Wrestlemania by Vince McMahon himself, due to some budget cuts that WWE had thought of dealing with names that were also quite important, such as his own and that of other talents such as Bo Dallas, Chelsea Green and Tucker.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

TAELER: Tick Tock Counted Down The Clock: And New NXT Champion Samoa Joe

NXT Takeover 36 came and went with a bottom to top shakeup cementing the new era being ushered into the black and gold brand. Friends turned foes. Titles on the line. Brand crossovers putting the roster on notice. Grudges turned into all out war. Challengers defeating Champions. Indeed NXT Takeover 36 held nothing back! One such match was the highly anticipated Main Event between two fiercely determined competitors - Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe…
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Samoa Joe ‘Rejects’ AEW For Surprising Reason

Samoa Joe was among the several WWE Superstars who were recently let go by the company. Among the Superstars released included Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley and others. Many fans were simply shocked at WWE releasing Samoa Joe, who had become a staple as part of the WWE commentary team for over a year now. Finn Balor also previously leaked a major update on Bray Wyatt.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe, Karrion Kross battle through arena

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross had a massive brawl throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center on WWE NXT. The fight happened on Wednesday before Joe and Kross collide for the NXT Championship Sunday at NXT TakeOver 36. WWE will also be presenting SummerSlam on Saturday.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe brawl

A wild brawl closed last night's TakeOver 36 go-home edition of NXT. Before their NXT Championship match on Sunday, Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe met for a face-to-face segment last night. After Joe called him out to the ring, Kross brought security guards down to ringside. Kross said that they were protection for Joe.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Samoa Joe Talks Wrestling Karrion Kross, NXT TakeOver 36, NXT Changes

To promote his match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross for the title at this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36, Samoa Joe did an interview with Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights:. NXT TakeOver 36 being held on a Sunday:. “If you’re going to cap off the greatest wrestling weekend of the...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/22 – NXT Takeover Post-show (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, Lindberg review Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, O’Reilly vs. Cole, Grimes vs. L.A. Knight, Gonzalez vs. Kai (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup discuss NXT Takeover 36 with live callers including Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, L.A. Knight vs. Cameron Grimes, and Dragunov vs. Walter. They also address the changes Nick Khan spoke about making to NXT.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Takeover 36 Results – New Champions Crowned, 2 Of 3 Falls Match, Kay Lee Ray, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Takeover 36 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – The WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by McKenzie Mitchell. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video package for the 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We see footage of Cole and O’Reilly arriving to the building earlier today. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT UK Title match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. – The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT opens up live a tape delay as we see new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase arriving to the parking lot in a limousine. They hop out and are ready to celebrate the win over LA Knight at Takeover. We see stills from the match as Vic Joseph talks about the match at Takeover and welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We’re inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida now as Grimes and DiBiase come to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop for Grimes as he and DiBiase enter the ring.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kyle O’Reilly Defeats Adam Cole At WWE NXT TakeOver 36

During Sunday night’s WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view event, we saw Kyle O’Reilly defeat Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. O’Reilly won the first fall (which was a singles match). Cole would tie things up by winning the second fall in a Street Fight match. O’Reilly would win the match by beating Cole in a Steel Cage match to pick up the third and final fall.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma

The fallout from TakeOver 36 takes place on tonight's episode of NXT. There's a new NXT Champion after Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross in the main event of Sunday's TakeOver special. In defeating Kross, Joe became the first three-time NXT Champion in history. Joe will address the audience tonight. TakeOver...
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe begins title reign with multiple challengers

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Newly crowned NXT Champion Samoa Joe started his new title reign on WWE NXT, where he was confronted by three worthy challengers. Joe became NXT Champion by defeating Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday. Joe addressed the NXT locker room on Tuesday and told anyone that wanted a shot at the NXT Championship to meet him face to face.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe does not rule out his return to the main roster

One of the most sensational returns that have arrived on the WWE televisions in recent weeks certainly belongs to the former US champion of the main roster, Samoa Joe, instead returned to perform in the rings of the yellow show, NXT, initially as spokesperson and bodyguard of William Regal and then as a real athlete.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.

