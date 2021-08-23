Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Sixers, Magic Forward James Ennis is Showing Interest in This Team

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGouT_0baEabUj00

NBA veteran James Ennis is on the search for his next landing spot. At 31-years-old, Ennis has found his calling in the league. While he's not necessarily a player that teams will bring on to garner a starring role, he's proven that he can be a solid veteran addition to come off the bench for a contender.

A few seasons ago, the Sixers offered Ennis a chance to play that role on their team. As they acquired the veteran from the Houston Rockets amid the 2018-2019 season at the trade deadline, the Sixers had minutes to offer Ennis both in the regular season and in the playoffs.

During the 2019 postseason run, Ennis averaged 20 minutes on the floor for the Sixers. As his contract expired at the end of the season, the Sixers re-upped their deal with Ennis by bringing him back on a two-year contract.

Ennis appeared in 49 games for the Sixers in 2019-2020. As he started to slip out of the team's rotation, he discussed a potential scenario where he gets traded before the deadline. After waiving his no-trade clause on his two-year deal, the Sixers sent Ennis packing to play with the Orlando Magic.

For the next two seasons, Ennis proved he deserves a role on a contender. Although the Magic played just five playoff games during Ennis' two-year run with the team, the veteran forward was efficient for his own good as he averaged eight points while shooting 36-percent from deep over the last two seasons.

Now, as he waits patiently for a team to scoop him up from the free agency market, Ennis seems to have his eye on one team, in particular. And that team has been reportedly showing interest in Ennis as well.

[h/t Silver Screen and Roll]

Lakers fans, who have been monitoring Ennis' likes on Twitter as he's been linked to the team over the past week, found that the veteran forward has been favoriting a lot of tweets encouraging and hoping he signs to the Lakers.

If Ennis and the Lakers do come to an agreement, the veteran wing will surely be joining a championship contender, linking with NBA stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
626
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Playoff Games#Magic Forward#The Orlando Magic#Lakers#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

James Ennis Likes Comment That Hopes He Signs With Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may have acquired a lot of big names during this offseason, such as Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook. They already had the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster. It seems as though the Los Angeles Lakers are set on their main roster, but depth is also important, and they have some free spots on the roster.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

James Ennis fueling Lakers rumors with latest Twitter ‘likes’

With some free agents, silence is the approach taken as they determine the next team they play for, a la Wesley Matthews. The veteran free agent was a valuable piece for the Lakers late in the season but has had effectively no reports this offseason linking him with a return to the Lakers or any other team, for that matter.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Jeremy Lamb Trade, Isaiah Thomas and More

The Los Angeles Lakers have made several notable moves this offseason. They've signed a bevy of free agents and made a blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Westbrook. However, the Lakers are not finished rebuilding their roster for the 2021-22 season. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are looking to add at least two more players before the regular season kicks off.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers: Why signing James Ennis would be far better than Isaiah Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 14: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 14, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic are going to struggle, but are going to be fun

The Orlando Magic expect to be a fun and young team, but there are likely struggles that are going to come with it. Almost universally, the Magic are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next season. That may end up being the case, but it would be wrong to look at the roster and not be optimistic.
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy