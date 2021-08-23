Cancel
Some Concerned Islamic State Might Target Crowds at Kabul Airport, Fire Missiles at Planes

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Aircraft entering and departing the airport have begun using measures to avoid missile attacks, such as corkscrew landings and firing flares upon takeoff.

