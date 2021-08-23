Cancel
Practical Transfer Learning with PyTorch

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitalizing on an already functional deep neural network is a huge speedup when solving an ML problem. In a previous post, I explained how PyTorch and XGBoost can be combined to perform transfer learning. This was quite an unconventional way of transferring learning, mixing deep neural networks and gradient Booted...

towardsdatascience.com

