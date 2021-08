If your digital devices are pinging you nonstop with calendar reminders and your apps are rife with unread notifications, it’s important to know that you can take control of your daily schedule without adding to your screen time. The best daily planner is a refreshingly analog way to organize your life, break down big projects, and keep your focus on what matters most to your personal and professional aspirations. With the right planner, keeping track of your time and both short-term and long-term goals will become second nature. Here’s how to pick the best daily planner for your lifestyle.