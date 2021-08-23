Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Nikki Haley Warns Biden Not to Recognize 'Sick and Twisted' Taliban as Afghanistan's Rulers

By Alexandra Hutzler
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

"Doing so would bring the United States even lower while raising up a regime that deserves nothing," Haley wrote in an op-ed.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
544K+
Followers
57K+
Post
594M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#War#The United Nations#Washington Post#State Department#American#Pentagon#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

As Thousands Flee Afghanistan, Some Refugees Want To Go Back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan. Dreading another period of harsh rule after the Taliban's rapid takeover following the US troop withdrawal, thousands have been...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Taliban warns women to stay indoors, say their fighters are not trained to respect women

The Taliban is warning employed women in Afghanistan to stay indoors until it trains security forces on "how to deal with women." "Our security forces are not trained [in] how to deal with women -- how to speak to women [for] some of them," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a press conference Tuesday. "Until we have full security in place ... we ask women to stay home."
Washington StatePosted by
MassLive.com

‘Washington should be ashamed,’ Rep. Seth Moulton says after secret visit to Afghanistan that sparks accusations of grandstanding

Rep. Seth Moulton on Tuesday night said national leaders ought to be ashamed of the way U.S. troops have been handled amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the congressman and Rep. Peter Meijer recently visited in a secret trip that stunned the State Department and military leaders and sparked accusations of grandstanding.
Middle EastNew York Post

Former Afghan minister claims Taliban killing children in reign of terror

The former interior minister of Afghanistan claims that Taliban militants have been killing children and the elderly as they seek to rule the country by terrorizing its people. “Taliban are trying to rule over people by terrorizing, killing young children and elderly citizens,” Masoud Andarabi said in a tweet, alongside...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy