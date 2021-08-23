Nikki Haley Warns Biden Not to Recognize 'Sick and Twisted' Taliban as Afghanistan's Rulers
"Doing so would bring the United States even lower while raising up a regime that deserves nothing," Haley wrote in an op-ed.www.newsweek.com
"Doing so would bring the United States even lower while raising up a regime that deserves nothing," Haley wrote in an op-ed.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0