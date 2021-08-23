Cancel
5 things to know: New Midtown Sacramento restaurant is ready for customers

By Sonya Sorich
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another workweek, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Earlier this year, I told you that a new eatery was planned for a Midtown Sacramento restaurant space that had two identity changes in 2020. Update: The new restaurant, called Frog & Slim, is now open at 1420 16th St., Suite 300. Frog & Slim describes itself as a modern supper club. On its website, the locally owned business says it "features thick cuts of prime meats, fresh caught wild fish and intricate vegetarian creations." Frog & Slim is open for dinner service beginning at 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

