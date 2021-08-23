Cancel
Rachel Maddow signs multi-year contact with MSNBC

By Betsey Guzior
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her contract with MSNBC up next year, anchor Rachel Maddow now has signed a multi-year agreement with the cable news network. While financial terms and the length of the deal haven't been disclosed, the New York Times reports that it includes new projects for Maddow, who has been with the network for 13 years.

