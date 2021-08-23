Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trey Lance against the Chargers: Is he ready?

By Mark Schofield
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMl8B_0baEZRVS00

Kyle Shanahan has it all. The title of “NFL genius.” Status as one of just 32 NFL head coaches on the planet. Multiple Super Bowl appearances.

And yet I’m not sure I would want to be in his position right now, given the decision he faces.

In a few days Shanahan will need to decide on a starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Will he ride with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped lead the organization to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV? Or will Shanahan go with rookie Trey Lance, the player San Francisco traded up to the third-overall spot to select at the top of the 2021 NFL draft?

If he is going to ride with the rookie, Shanahan will need to be convinced that Lance is ready to operate the offense and deliver on the promise of transcending Shanahan’s playbook, which was the idea behind drafting Lance when they did (and giving up future draft assets to do so). But is Lance ready?

Let’s dive into his game against the Los Angeles Chargers to try and answer that question:

There are a lot of nice things that Lance does in this game, particularly as he bounces back from the early interception. If it were up to me, I know what I would do in Shanahan’s shoes. But I’m just a guy sitting on his couch drinking fruit punch…

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liv#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Did The 49ers Blow It By Taking Lance?

After one Trey Lance pre-season game, there have been a mixed bag of thoughts on his performance. Some think Trey looked great, and would point to the offensive line and receivers doing him no favors. Others think he missed every read possible and if not for Kyle Shanahan's play calling, Lance wouldn't have done much of anything. Every rookie quarterback is showing flashes and San Francisco 49ers fans are nervous. Is Lance the guy? Is he worth all this capital? Is he raw or is he just not good? Rhetorical questions are coming in and doing so at a frantic pace.
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Trey Lance vs. Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, San Francisco clearly signaled that it viewed the North Dakota State University standout as a potential franchise quarterback. In the months since then, the conversation has turned to when precisely the Niners will...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Will Be Without 2 Defensive Players For ‘A While’

Injuries played a major issue for the San Francisco 49ers last year. The trend continued on Sunday. The 49ers took on the Los Angeles Chargers in their second preseason game of the year this past weekend. It didn’t take long for San Francisco’s injury list to add two players. Third-string defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and backup linebacker Mychal Kendricks exited Sunday’s preseason game with injuries.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers star Nick Bosa gets critical injury update from Kyle Shanahan

It looks like San Francisco 49ers fans don’t have to worry that much on defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but two games in the 2020 NFL season. There were some concerns if he’ll be ready to play for the 49ers when the new campaign starts in September, but head coach Kyle Shanahan eased those fears away.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

49ers lose 2 defensive players to injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost two depth players on defense to injuries that could impact their decisions as they prepare to cut down the roster before the regular season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain and linebacker Mychal Kendricks came down with...
NFLPress Democrat

49ers general manager: Trey Lance is “pushing” Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined the Murph and Mac show on KNBR this morning and was asked if there is an open competition taking place at the quarterback position or will it be Jimmy Garoppolo starting week 1 at Detroit. “That’s up to Kyle. That’s up to...
NFLknbr.com

49ers Notebook: Mixing up the QB reps, and Nick Bosa’s return to 11-on-11s

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. There were no direct answers to the 49ers’ quarterback conundrum on Wednesday, and Kyle Shanahan certainly did his best to muddy the waters. Both he and Jimmy Garoppolo declined to comment on who the team’s starting quarterback will be, but also did so with grins, and Shanahan pointed to his statements which have said that Garoppolo was coming in as the starter and that not much has changed.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Assessment of 49ers rookie Trey Lance vs. Chargers? Kyle Shanahan offers only critique

168 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers and Chargers engaged in a peaceful, no-fisticuffs joint practice Thursday morning in which rookie quarterback Trey Lance didn't land a haymaker in his quest to unseat starter Jimmy Garoppolo before the Sept. 12 opener at Detroit.
NFLNiners Nation

Lynch, on Trey Lance: He’s been everything we thought and more

49ers general manager John Lynch joined the Murph & Mac show on KNBR Friday and discussed the starting quarterback competition. Lynch was clear about who is making this decision when asked who is starting Week 1:. “That’s up to Kyle [Shanahan]. That’s up to our head coach. He makes the...
NFLFresno Bee

What to expect from the 49ers’ Trey Lance against the Chiefs in Saturday’s opener

Trey Lance on Aug. 4, during his seventh NFL practice, took four snaps in his first red zone drill of training camp. The rookie quarterback looked outstanding. He threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Matthews; held the defensive end on a zone-read run for Wayne Gallman, who scampered for a score; ran his own zone read in for a touchdown; and he threw a perfect fade to receiver Nsimba Webster in the right side of the end zone for his fourth straight score.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Trey Lance will play extensively in preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance's NFL debut won't merely be a cameo. On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan outlined the playing-time plan for his top two quarterback for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.
NFLSporting News

Trey Lance needed only one preseason throw to show 49ers he should start over Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers have been trying their best to undersell rookie Trey Lance's terrific training camp. After his dazzling preseason highlights in an uneven debut against the Chiefs on Saturday night — including the type of throw that Jimmy Garoppolo has never made — let's hope Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco have changed their stance on Lance being a second-stringer.
NFLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

49ers excited to see preseason debut for Trey Lance

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows that in the big picture, it won't matter how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the San Francisco 49ers. That doesn't dampen Shanahan's excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the Niners host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Josh Rosen shares why he joined the 49ers, assesses rookie Trey Lance

571 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Josh Rosen probably wishes he hasn't bounced around the league so much. The former No. 10 overall pick started with the Arizona Cardinals, then spent time with the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before choosing to join the San Francisco 49ers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy