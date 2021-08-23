Big Ten: Teams unable to play a 2021-22 game due to COVID-19 must forfeit and cannot reschedule
With several sports about to commence, the Big Ten has finally announced its policy for teams that cannot play a game due to COVID-19. The league announced on Monday morning teams that cannot play a game due to COVID-19 must forfeit the contest and such games will not be rescheduled. The rule applies to all sports for the 2021-22 athletic year and is similar to the approach being used by other major conferences.www.thedailyhoosier.com
