Big Ten: Teams unable to play a 2021-22 game due to COVID-19 must forfeit and cannot reschedule

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several sports about to commence, the Big Ten has finally announced its policy for teams that cannot play a game due to COVID-19. The league announced on Monday morning teams that cannot play a game due to COVID-19 must forfeit the contest and such games will not be rescheduled. The rule applies to all sports for the 2021-22 athletic year and is similar to the approach being used by other major conferences.

www.thedailyhoosier.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

