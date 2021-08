YOUTUBE TOPS 2 MILLION CREATORS: YouTube has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares ad revenue with creators. Over the last three years, YouTube says it has paid $30 billion+ to creators, artists and media companies. “Now, more than 2 million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post. “And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies.”