The Washington Catholic Lady Cardinals fell 3-1 in their season opener to the Princeton Lady Tigers on Wednesday. Princeton opened the game with several attacks up the middle and right side of the field, but each attack was repelled by the WC defense. The WC defensive side, led by senior Alyssa Davison, juniors Molly Brown and Maggie Lee, and sophomore Hallie Plummer, was stout in the first half and limited the Lady Tigers to only two shot attempts and two corner kicks.