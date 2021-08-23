Cancel
'Succession' Season 3 will debut in October

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The mega money and major family drama of "Succession" will return for it's next chapter this fall. The network announced on Twitter that the Emmy-winning hit will debut in October. There is no exact date yet. While a trailer released last month showed the Roy children battling their...

