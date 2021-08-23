Cancel
Public Health

To be clear, if you cannot field a team due to COVID, you must forfeit

Will be interesting to see how teams handle positive tests of players that were previously vaccinated. Especially those who are asymptomatic. Lots of $$$ involved now that the games cannot be made up and it can cost you a bowl game.

College SportsPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Big Ten Teams Will Forfeit, Games Won’t Be Rescheduled Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

The Big Ten announced on Monday morning that if a team is unable to play a game this fall due to COVID-19, it will be considered a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. The team that forced the cancellation will be assessed a loss while its opponent will be awarded a win in the conference standings, though If both team are unable to participate, the game will be declared a “no contest.”
Goshen, ALTroy Messenger

Goshen forced to forfeit Friday’s game due to COVID

The Goshen Eagles will have a 0-1 record on the year before setting foot on the football field. The Eagles announced on Monday that they were not going to be able to play their opener against Holtville due to having a player test positive for COVID. Head coach Don Moore...
College SportsNational football post

ACC unveils forfeit policy for player shortages due to COVID

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday announced that teams that are unable to play games this season due to COVID-related player shortages will be forced to forfeit the game. In that event, the opponent will be credited with a victory while the forfeiting team takes a loss in the conference...
College SportsPosted by
Tribune-Review

ACC rules teams must forfeit if they can't play a game because of covid-19 complications

The ACC is getting tough on its schools that can’t field a team because of covid-related absences among players. The league announced Thursday that teams unable to play a game because of an excessive number of covid-19 absences will be forced to forfeit. The forfeiting team will be given a loss while the other team will be credited with a victory. If neither team has enough players, both forfeit.
Warren County, KYWBKO

Warren Central forfeits season opener due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an offseason of hope that things would be back to normal, shades of 2020 reappeared Monday. Warren Central is now in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test within the team and is forced to forfeit Friday’s season opener against Bullitt Central, head coach Mark Nelson confirmed to WBKO Sports.
College Sportsfastphillysports.com

IF PENN STATE MISSES A BIG 10 GAME DUE TO COVID, IT’S A FORFEIT!

Penn State and the rest of the Big 10 teams are now on notice. There’s a COVID-19 forfeiture policy that forfeits conference games without rescheduling if they are unable to be played on their scheduled date. In a statement, the Big Ten said, “In collaboration and communication with the Big...
SportsPhoenixville News

Dr. Mishock: Knee ACL and Lower Extremity Injuries: Can we prevent them in our young athletes? Part II

In our last article, (Knee ACL and Lower Extremity Injuries: Can we prevent them in our youth athletes? Part I) we determined that lower extremity injuries make up 66% of all sports injuries, with the knee being the most commonly injured joint.(Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2002) These injuries lead to a significant cost in; financial (cost of the surgery and rehab), lost playing time (9-12 months), lost ability in return to play (63% return at pre-injury status), the potential for re-injury (25% re-injury), and long term increased risk of osteoarthritis of the knee (4 times greater risk). Thus, there is a great need to prevent ACL and lower extremity injuries. The goal of this writing is to highlight the research based prevention techniques in order to make the consumer more educated on what you should look for when seeking a training program.
College Sportssportswar.com

Only the championship eases the pain on that one

UNC had just beaten us in the ACCT championship so would’ve been a heck of a battle. Villanova was playing lights out at that point too. Two extremely tough games but I wanted a Final Four so badly and to see what happened next.
College Sportssportswar.com

So hard to say. Neither was for title per se, but we had a chance at both

You're 100% right that we don't win with broken thumb, but that hadn't happened by GT. So we were absolutely in position to play in national title game in football until that bizarre call for too few on line of scrimmage resulted in our having to kick a FG instead of taking the TD. Probably about same odds of a natty as the '16 hoops team before the collapse. My stomach still hurts just thinking about both of them.
Sportssportswar.com

Due to my relationship with LL

I watch most games every year. I work in school system, so it signals the last hoorah of my summer and I really enjoy watching. Just wish it wasn’t on DSPN.
College Sportssportswar.com

You might want to go back and check the rosters.

Michigan ranked 14th in preseason. LBs beat up TE Bobby Neely so bad he didn’t play again for 4-6 weeks. Big part of GW game plan. Hoos had big advantage in coaching box not on field. Mike Groh ill advised TO late gave Michigan time they needed to win. GW in Sugar vs. Vols another amazing coaching job. Both Vol OTs were first round draft picks. Reality!
Sportssportswar.com

Raising my hand here

That's pretty much entirely because of our three too-young-to-vax-right-now children. I don't know what my criteria would be to feel comfortable going back - I don't think any of them will be able to get it during the season, and our youngest won't even be approved for it then. I guess we're just looking to see the numbers go back down. It sucks.

