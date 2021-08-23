To be clear, if you cannot field a team due to COVID, you must forfeit

In our last article, (Knee ACL and Lower Extremity Injuries: Can we prevent them in our youth athletes? Part I) we determined that lower extremity injuries make up 66% of all sports injuries, with the knee being the most commonly injured joint.(Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2002) These injuries lead to a significant cost in; financial (cost of the surgery and rehab), lost playing time (9-12 months), lost ability in return to play (63% return at pre-injury status), the potential for re-injury (25% re-injury), and long term increased risk of osteoarthritis of the knee (4 times greater risk). Thus, there is a great need to prevent ACL and lower extremity injuries. The goal of this writing is to highlight the research based prevention techniques in order to make the consumer more educated on what you should look for when seeking a training program.