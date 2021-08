Nice article and wrap on today and the Forme tour. Good quotes from Carson. Turk's in good shape but Bryson needs to make some noise with only 2 tourneys left after this. MAINEVILLE, Ohio—Corey Shaun was in this position after the second round. Carson Young is new to the party. The duo of Shaun and Young lead the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend, as they take a three-shot advantage into Saturday’s final round. Young charged up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63, whil...