Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

10520 Lunswood Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWowza! Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, Renovated Rancher In Chesterfield. As you enter this home you will be greeted with the bright, open floor plan with NEW engineered Hardwood floors. The open living room, kitchen and dining area gives you plenty of space to entertain your guest. The NEW Kitchen has granite countertops, NEW cabinets, NEW SS appliances, NEW lights, Access to your NEW Patio. On the right side of the home just past the kitchen you will find a large family room/kids play area with a fireplace, Access to the full Primary Bedroom that also has NEW floors, NEW Lights, NEW Full bathroom with beautiful tile floors, NEW Vanity, Mirror and lights. On the left side of the home you will find 3 more large bedrooms that have original hardwood floors, NEW lights, NEW doors, Spacious closets. Second Full bathroom has a NEW shower, NEW tile floors, NEW vanity. You will also find a separate laundry room with a NEW washer & Dryer. This Rancher has NEW HVAC, NEW plumbing, NEW electrical, NEW Fresh paint, NEW Windows, NEW Hot water heater, The home is practically NEW. Don't forget to check out your large Shed/workshop & Beautiful Wood Gazebo. This one is a must SEE!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Plumbing#Water Heater#Laundry Room#Family Room#Wowza#New Lights#New Vanity#Mirror#New Washer Dryer#Rancher#Shed Workshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy