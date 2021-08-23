10520 Lunswood Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Wowza! Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, Renovated Rancher In Chesterfield. As you enter this home you will be greeted with the bright, open floor plan with NEW engineered Hardwood floors. The open living room, kitchen and dining area gives you plenty of space to entertain your guest. The NEW Kitchen has granite countertops, NEW cabinets, NEW SS appliances, NEW lights, Access to your NEW Patio. On the right side of the home just past the kitchen you will find a large family room/kids play area with a fireplace, Access to the full Primary Bedroom that also has NEW floors, NEW Lights, NEW Full bathroom with beautiful tile floors, NEW Vanity, Mirror and lights. On the left side of the home you will find 3 more large bedrooms that have original hardwood floors, NEW lights, NEW doors, Spacious closets. Second Full bathroom has a NEW shower, NEW tile floors, NEW vanity. You will also find a separate laundry room with a NEW washer & Dryer. This Rancher has NEW HVAC, NEW plumbing, NEW electrical, NEW Fresh paint, NEW Windows, NEW Hot water heater, The home is practically NEW. Don't forget to check out your large Shed/workshop & Beautiful Wood Gazebo. This one is a must SEE!