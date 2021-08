Aug. 28—Glynn County Schools has seven times more positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff than the district had at its highest case count last school year. The school district reported its case count so far this school year on Friday afternoon. Almost 3.7 percent of students and staff systemwide have reported a positive case of COVID-19. The 3% benchmark, hit earlier this week, required the district to enter its "red" level of operations. Schools will be closed to students Monday, and distance learning will continue through at least Sept. 10. Absences were excused Wednesday through Friday of this week.