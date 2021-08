Whew! The Baltimore Orioles won a game this week for the first time since Aug. 2. In between the victories were 19 straight defeats. That matches the 2005 Kansas City Royals for the longest losing streak of the wild-card era. But hey, the silver lining is that Baltimore did not reach the depths of its 1988 Oriole predecessors, who set an American League mark with a 21-game skid. And the Orioles fell a full four games shy of the longest losing streak of the modern era, which was the 23-game slide of the 1961 Phillies. And if you go back even further into baseball's misty past, two teams in the 1800s had even longer losing streaks.