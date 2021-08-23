Cancel
NFL

Sterling Shepard, Troy Hill embrace, laugh off fist-fight

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
For New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill, cooler heads have prevailed.

Shepard and Hill made national news last Friday when they engaged in a wild fist-fight featuring a series of haymakers and some impressive bobbing and weaving by the Giants receiver.

But following a preseason game between the Giants and Browns on Sunday, the two embraced on the field and laughed off their earlier incident.

Although they were laughing, Giants head coach Joe Judge still didn’t find it particularly amusing. And while Shepard may have avoided strict discipline after it was learned Hill threw the first punch, there was still some to be doled out.

“I handled that internally. We handled that internally,” Judge told reporters. “They kept it to their players and we’ll keep it between us.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was equally coy when it came to Hill’s punishment.

“All those things I’ll keep between Troy and myself and keep that internal,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

The fact that Hill played on Sunday was likely part of his punishment. Prior to joint practices last week, Stefanski warned that anyone who fought would be forced to play in the second game of the preseason. He stayed true to that warning.

But it’s all water under the bridge now. Both Shepard and Hill have been dealt with internally, and they were able to laugh the whole thing off.

