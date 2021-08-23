Cancel
NFL

Colts' Carson Wentz Returns to Practice Monday

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

For the first time in 25 days, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has returned to the practice field.

Back on July 29, Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot during practice which was later revealed to be a preexisting condition potentially dating back as far as high school. The injury required surgery, which Wentz had on Monday, Aug. 2.

“Yes. He’ll be out there, he’ll be limited," Colts head coach Frank Reich announced to reporters during a conference call on Sunday. "He’ll be out there. It’ll be limited, he’ll be limited but he will be participating – as will (Ryan) Kelly and as will Quenton Nelson.”

Monday morning, we got our first new look at Wentz as a practice participant.

Like Wentz, center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) have been out since early in camp. Nelson actually had a nearly identical issue as Wentz and underwent a procedure the day after Wentz. Having all three return this week is a good sign for their potential regular-season Week 1 availability.

The season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks is 20 days away.

The Colts have been holding a competition at quarterback between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger to see who will be the primary backup behind Wentz as well as the starter until he returns.

The initial timetable for return for Wentz (and Nelson) was 5-12 weeks. Now getting him on the practice field and testing the foot, even on a limited basis, the Colts should be able to get a grasp on the true timetable.

The early impression from Monday's practice is that Wentz is already moving well on that surgically-repaired foot.

Excited to see Wentz return to the practice field? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

