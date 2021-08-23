Cancel
The Raiders Reportedly Asked the Bears to Trade Back Khalil Mack

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA humorous read for you this morning over at The Athletic, where the Las Vegas Raiders wanted to undo the trade that sent Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears a few years ago. Just before free agency opened up earlier this year, John Gruden (who says he cried for three days after the initial trade) and the Raiders reached out to the Bears to see if they’d send Mack back. There aren’t a lot in the way of particulars, as the Bears were not interested in engaging in the conversation (presumably because they, themselves, knew they wanted to try to compete in 2021). You can offer your opinion on what the Bears should have done – hear the Raiders out, maybe? – but it’s a reminder that even in the latter four years of his monster contract, there’s still value there for the 30-year-old pass rusher.

