Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

WATCH: Woman Bit by Iguana During Beach Yoga Session in Hilarious Video Goes Wildly Viral

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIvW7_0baEStmD00

A moment of meditation went hilariously haywire for a woman recently. And the internet can’t get enough of it! The now-viral video shows the hilarious moment when a curious lizard approaches a woman doing yoga on a Caribbean beach. Maybe the iguana was curious, or maybe it thought the woman’s finger was some yummy food. Either way, the lizard lept and decided to take a nip out of the woman while she was in the middle of a yoga pose.

A video that captured the moment shows the woman working on a yoga pose on the Bahama beach as an iguana approaches her. Her outstretched hand clearly intrigues the little animal as it lunges forward and nipps the woman’s hand.

“Ow, he bit my f—ing finger,” the yogi screamed immediately after the lizard hopped up, taking a nip right out of her finger.

The video then shows the woman shouting at the confused lizard; the woman then and tosses sand in the iguana’s direction; in an effort to scare it away.

The hilarious moment was shared on Twitter by the woman last week. And the internet couldn’t get enough.

A Funny Moment When An Iguana Takes A ‘Bite’ On The Beach

While the iguana’s fearless leap and the unexpected bite do look quite hilarious, the woman shared that the iguana’s bite is a bit deeper than it initially seems to be on the video.

According to her tweets, the unexpected nip broke the skin enough to make her finger bleed. Bad enough, the woman noted, that she was prescribed antibiotics by her doctor.

“I get bite from an iguana today,” the woman said on the initial tweet. Who fittingly, goes by the Twitter name “Da Iguana Gal.”

Not long after the original post, the woman shared another video of the same incident. This time from another angle.

“Y’all here’s an angle my friend caught lolll,” Da Iguana Gal wrote on the video. Someone off-camera does ask the woman if her finger was bleeding. She says no, at first. But, according to the post, the iguana’s bite did cause her finger to bleed not long afterward.

Some viewers questioned the woman about whether or not she saw the iguana before the unexpected “attack.” It turns out, iguana’s are all over this particular beach, so to see one approaching her mid-pose didn’t create any concern.

“To be clear, there were iguanas all over the beach,” the woman wrote. “Ppl go there to feed them all the time.”

An iguana bite is pretty uncommon overall. And, while the bites can be painful because of the lizard’s sharp teeth, their bites are not dangerous.

They are neither poisonous nor venomous, notes Reptile Valley. A website dedicated to providing information for pet iguana owners.

So far, the hilarious video has garnered 196 thousand likes on Twitter. And thirty-five thousand retweets. I bet the iguana had no clue how famous it would become from just a little nip!

Comments / 4

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

182K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Viral Video#Iguana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sea Snakes Attacking Divers After Misinterpreting Fleeing Actions

A recent study cites misdirected sexual attraction in how some poisonous sea snakes interact with scuba divers. People Magazine reported that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is where olive sea snakes see the divers as potential suitors. A Scientific Reports study involved divers who reported unprovoked “attacks” by the common Australian...
Animalsbluzz.org

Angry Dog Goes Berserk When Items Are Thrown in His Pool in Hilarious Video

Firstly we would like to thank you so much that you are here.Additionally we would like to inform you that Bluzz.org is the most complete online newsreader and the same time an ultimate digital magazine that relies on readers interests to curate the day's biggest headlines.At Bluzz.org we do not develop any kind of stories or articles. Bluzz.org receives public rss feeds from the world's most popular news sites,online magazines,trusted websites and displays them with a link in the end of each article which redirect visitors to the original source.This means that Bluzz.org receives thousands of articles daily from more than 400 sources and display them per minute and per category.Bluzz.org do not host articles more than 24 hours.
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Skin Of His Teeth: Brave Tour Guide Films Giant Anaconda Shedding Its Scales

A 20-foot-long anaconda is filmed shedding its skin underwater by a tour guide who had gone snorkeling. Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira took the footage in the river in Bonito, Brazil, on Aug. 6. Teixeira was swimming when he spotted the 6-meter (20-foot-long) snake under the water’s surface — just at the moment it was shedding its scales. Because he is […]
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

In an adorable viral video, a dog shows off a wasp sting to gain sympathy.

In an adorable viral video, a dog shows off a wasp sting to gain sympathy. Being stung by a wasp is a painful experience, as one dog on TikTok can attest. A dog can be seen lying on a beige sofa in footage submitted to the app by Nathan Fleming, also known online as KungFuFlem.
Animalstips.photography

Epic Bear Fight Goes Down Feet Away from Camera Crew

A wildlife camera crew was in a bear blind (AKA hide) in Finland earlier this month when a pair of large bears showed up on the scene and decided to have a big, violent brawl just feet away from the hidden onlookers and cameras. Samuli Kiiveri, Olli Pietilä, and Tuomas...
Animalsksl.com

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo (Ayra Kay, YouTube) — THE LONDON ZOO — If you've ever been to a zoo, you know at least three things are true: you'll smell more manure than you wish, there will be more strollers than you thought possible, and any and all the big cats will be asleep and/or ignoring everyone.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Goose leaves people baffled after being photographed flying upside down

Attention has turned to a bizarre image of a goose that has surfaced online – who appears to be defying convention and flying upside down. Photographer, Vincent Cornelissen, took to Instagram to showcase the odd sighting in the Dutch town of Arnhem, which shows the dark grey and white bean goose in what initially appears to be an edited image.“I was afraid that no one would believe me. The image looked like it was edited in Photoshop.” The amateur photographer told ABC 12. Though the image was posted a few months back, people are baffled about why geese do...
Nantucket, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Cape Cod Server Goes Viral for Hilarious Impression of Tourists

Chelsea Fitzgerald, a Nantucket native, is quickly gaining popularity on TikTok for her spot-on impersonations of what it’s like to work at a restaurant on Cape Cod during the summer. With close to three million views on her videos, Fitzgerald has found her comedic voice by taking her daily life as a restaurant employee and turning it into relatable humor.
Animalskiss951.com

WATCH: Surfer Gets Photobombed…By A Shark!

Most of the time people get photobombed by a person in the background. With remote working-from-home increasing over the past year it’s even possible that an animal has photobombed a time or two. That’s not the case for Kaci Allen’s son. He had a close encounter with a Spinner shark, and it was all caught on camera!

Comments / 4

Community Policy