‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Perfect 3 Word Reaction to Moving Note About World Being ‘Short Staffed’

“Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan isn’t afraid to remind the world how important it can be to care about different issues. From issues that impact our everyday lives to ones we don’t see affecting us directly.

In her latest Instagram post, Moynahan addressed the current workforce shortage. She reposted a picture that’s circulated widely online, of a sign on a door. The sign reads, “The whole world is short-staffed. Be kind to those that show up.”

The “Blue Bloods” star’s caption summed up exactly how she felt about it. “Let’s do this…”

Kindness is something we should be happy to spread, no matter how frustrated or impatient we might get. Moynahan urges us to remember that real people continue to work in jobs that we rely on. She implies that it’s not fair for us to take out our frustrations on those who are just showing up to work.

Moynahan Shares Her Support For Women And Girls Of Afghanistan

The “Blue Bloods” star has also been vocal about the situation happening in Afghanistan. Earlier this week, the Taliban regained control of the country. Since then, many Afghan women have expressed fear that the rights they’ve gained in the last two decades will be taken away.

Moynahan reposted an image and message from the non-profit organization Global Citizen. The non-profit seeks to increase education and advocacy, especially for areas of extreme poverty.

“Women and girls are the most vulnerable now that the Taliban have taken hold of Afghanistan. For two decades, Afghan leaders, activists, and citizens worked toward gains for women’s rights, including access to education and the ability to work,” the “Blue Bloods” actress shared from the organization.

“However, the Taliban’s recent siege has fueled concern of a return to their 1996-2001 rule, when women and girls were barred from work and school, had to cover their faces and bodies, and needed to be accompanied by a male relative outside their homes. Now is the time for citizens and world leaders to step up and protect the rights of women, girls, and all of those facing a crisis in Afghanistan.”

The “Blue Bloods” star also put a special link in her bio to direct people to “five things you can do to support peace and justice efforts today.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Raises Awareness Of Interpreters

In another recent post, the “Blue Bloods” star shared a screenshot of The New York Times podcast, The Daily. Titled “The Interpreters the U.S. Left Bhind in Afghanistan,” it addresses the Afghan people who aided the U.S. in translation and interpretation, but who didn’t entirely evacuate the country.

“We owe it to these people. They risked their lives for us. For our soldiers. For their dreams of freedom. We made promises. We owe it to them. Don’t break our promise! Link to listen is in my bio,” Moynahan captioned the post.

Likely, in the next few weeks, Moynahan will have more to say about the situation in Afghanistan and what we can do to help.