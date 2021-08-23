Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Perfect 3 Word Reaction to Moving Note About World Being ‘Short Staffed’

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZdyg_0baESRFz00

“Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan isn’t afraid to remind the world how important it can be to care about different issues. From issues that impact our everyday lives to ones we don’t see affecting us directly.

In her latest Instagram post, Moynahan addressed the current workforce shortage. She reposted a picture that’s circulated widely online, of a sign on a door. The sign reads, “The whole world is short-staffed. Be kind to those that show up.”

The “Blue Bloods” star’s caption summed up exactly how she felt about it. “Let’s do this…”

Kindness is something we should be happy to spread, no matter how frustrated or impatient we might get. Moynahan urges us to remember that real people continue to work in jobs that we rely on. She implies that it’s not fair for us to take out our frustrations on those who are just showing up to work.

Moynahan Shares Her Support For Women And Girls Of Afghanistan

The “Blue Bloods” star has also been vocal about the situation happening in Afghanistan. Earlier this week, the Taliban regained control of the country. Since then, many Afghan women have expressed fear that the rights they’ve gained in the last two decades will be taken away.

Moynahan reposted an image and message from the non-profit organization Global Citizen. The non-profit seeks to increase education and advocacy, especially for areas of extreme poverty.

“Women and girls are the most vulnerable now that the Taliban have taken hold of Afghanistan. For two decades, Afghan leaders, activists, and citizens worked toward gains for women’s rights, including access to education and the ability to work,” the “Blue Bloods” actress shared from the organization.

“However, the Taliban’s recent siege has fueled concern of a return to their 1996-2001 rule, when women and girls were barred from work and school, had to cover their faces and bodies, and needed to be accompanied by a male relative outside their homes. Now is the time for citizens and world leaders to step up and protect the rights of women, girls, and all of those facing a crisis in Afghanistan.”

The “Blue Bloods” star also put a special link in her bio to direct people to “five things you can do to support peace and justice efforts today.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Raises Awareness Of Interpreters

In another recent post, the “Blue Bloods” star shared a screenshot of The New York Times podcast, The Daily. Titled “The Interpreters the U.S. Left Bhind in Afghanistan,” it addresses the Afghan people who aided the U.S. in translation and interpretation, but who didn’t entirely evacuate the country.

“We owe it to these people. They risked their lives for us. For our soldiers. For their dreams of freedom. We made promises. We owe it to them. Don’t break our promise! Link to listen is in my bio,” Moynahan captioned the post.

Likely, in the next few weeks, Moynahan will have more to say about the situation in Afghanistan and what we can do to help.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

182K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Taliban#The New York Times#The Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sea Snakes Attacking Divers After Misinterpreting Fleeing Actions

A recent study cites misdirected sexual attraction in how some poisonous sea snakes interact with scuba divers. People Magazine reported that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is where olive sea snakes see the divers as potential suitors. A Scientific Reports study involved divers who reported unprovoked “attacks” by the common Australian...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes Donnie Wahlberg Happy Birthday With Sweet Post: ‘Love You Brother’

Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg have spent more than 10 years by each other’s side on “Blue Bloods.” They play brother and sister, Donnie and Erin Reagan, on the show. And with how close they’ve become over the decade-plus, they may as well be brother and sister in real life. In fact, Moynahan wished Donnie Wahlberg a happy birthday today with an Instagram caption to that effect.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Snap Photo from Season 12 Filming at Reagan Home

“Blue Bloods” is back at work filming episodes for its upcoming season on CBS and, Outsiders, we get to see a little bit from the set. Actually, it’s a snap of stars Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan, who plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, at the Reagan home. You know, the Reagan home where those family dinner scenes take place?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan’s Explanation on Why Show Tries to Be as ‘Credible as Possible’

As the character Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan in “Blue Bloods,” actress Bridget Moynahan has spent her fair share of time in the courtroom. And, because Moynahan is an actress – not an attorney – in real life, she and the show take steps to make sure what happens with her character’s work as an assistant district attorney in New York City is authentic as it can be.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Daughter, Hannah, Stuns in Breathtaking Photo from France

The daughter of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck, Hannah Selleck, looks she is enjoying her time right now across the pond. Not much is known about Hannah Selleck, unlike her high-profile father. Tom Selleck is one of the biggest names in all of the film and television industry. He has been in the business for a long time, first becoming a bonafide star for his role in the 1980s show Magnum, P.I. He played private Investigator Thomas Magnum.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Drops ‘Necessary Reminder’ During a Gorgeous Mountain Adventure

Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk knows how nature and enjoying a vacation spent outside on a horse near a remote mountain town scrubs the soul. Hawk portrays Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods. And on Saturday, she posted a series of photos from her recent vacation to Mohonk Mountain House, a resort in New York’s Hudson Valley. You can see Hawk, with her husband, Brian Spies, riding a horse and paddling a kayak. In one snap, she’s standing outside a fence. You can see a horse eating behind the fence. But there’s also a sign that says “Caution, I may bite.” No, thank you.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Donnie Wahlberg: Celebrating the ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s Iconic Career

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg turns 52 today. And the actor and musician has been pretty busy of late. Between returning to touring with his band New Kids on the Block and filming the upcoming Season 12 of “Blue Bloods,” Wahlberg has a lot on his plate. But that doesn’t mean he can’t take time out to drop philosophical tweets about kindness, or put his money where his mouth is by being there for a young fan.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Explanation for Why Eddie and Jamie’s Relationship is ‘a Lot Harder’ Than People Think

Even on TV shows, relationships between two people take work. Don’t think so? Take a look at what “Blue Bloods” star Vanessa Ray said. Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, is married on the CBS police drama to Sergeant Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. She talked about their relationship in a 2018 interview with Long Island Weekly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy