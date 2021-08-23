This Is The Devastation The Deadly Flooding Wrought In Tennessee

The National Weather Service says Mobilians should be on guard for excessive heat until 7 p.m. tonight. The heat index could make the area feel like it’s one hundred and twelve degrees outside. Forecasters recommend people drink lots of fluids, stay in air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Portions of southwest Alabama. Northwest Florida, and southeast Mississippi are under the same heat advisory. Cooling centers have opened in Mississippi's capital city as a heat wave scorches temperatures in several states in the South and Midwest. The National Weather Service says today’s heat advisories also include Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois in the Midwest and parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana in the south.