This Is The Devastation The Deadly Flooding Wrought In Tennessee

Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
Some areas in Tennessee saw almost a quarter of their average annual rainfall in only a few hours over the weekend— and the rain brought devastating flash flooding too. At least 21 people are dead and dozens are still missing as residents continue to assess the damage. Within a six-hour...

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
We are Alabama Public Radio

