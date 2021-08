There’s a new “Coral” to go with “Reef” in Key Largo, and they aren’t found in the water. At Nicole Navarro’s residence, two young foxes are buzzing around as they nip at each other, play ball and run around inside a spacious pen. She admits they can be a handful at times as they zip around and find trouble, but she also finds solace knowing two furry creatures are safe from being turned into fur.