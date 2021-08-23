Explainer-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

GM's first recall of the Bolt in 2020 was a significant milestone in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Approximately 69,000 cars produced between 2017-2019 were recalled for potential battery fires. The "solution" was a software update limiting the battery capacity to 90% and an inspection of the battery. In 2021, two more Bolt's have caught fire, both of which had the recall. Continued investigation between GM and LG Chem has determined the cause is the "presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same cell". This has prompted another recall by GM to replace the battery modules. This recall is said to cost GM in the region of $11,000 per vehicle, totaling nearly $800 million.