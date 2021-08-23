Cancel
24 Three Letter Baby Names For Boys and Girls

momtastic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve grown to love my last name, so much so that I opted to keep it after I got married, but that certainly wasn’t always the case. I dreaded roll call as a kid as it always came with an awkward pause before my name was read. Now I can appreciate its uniqueness, but I certainly wanted to make sure that when I had my own children they had names they could be proud and secure about. Obviously there is no way to guarantee this, but there’s nonetheless great appeal in short, three-letter baby names as they tend to be easy to pronounce in this increasingly international world.

www.momtastic.com

Comments / 1

