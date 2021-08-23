Judaism Fast Facts

One of the things that separates Christianity from every other religion in the world is our belief in the Trinity. People who hold this belief are often referred to as Trinitarians. What trinitarian means in Christianity is there is one God who has been revealed in three persons. We know them as God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. It is safe to say that of all the doctrines within Christianity, this is probably one of the most controversial or difficult ones to comprehend – especially for those outside the faith. But it doesn’t stop there because people inside the faith can often wrestle with this truth that is so essential to Christian doctrine. My objective is not to prove to you from the Bible why this is true, which I would be more than happy to do in another article. My desire is to help you understand what trinitarian means to Christianity, something it reveals about you, and why it is so important.