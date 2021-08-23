Dragons erupt in Week One, torch Governors, 41-23

The Clinton Dragons’ 2021 season could not have gotten off to a better start. The Dragons entered the game having spent their first full offseason under Coach Darell Keith, and looked nothing like a “rebuilding” program in a 41-23 win on the road at William Blount. It was Clinton’s first season-opening win since 2018 at Scott. With Oak Ridge having lost on Thursday and Anderson County having lost on Friday, Clinton is the last unbeaten team among the three schools for the first time since 2009.