‘Succession’ Season 3 will debut in October

It's almost time to say goodbye to Insecure, and we're not ready! On Monday, HBO announced that the fifth and final season of Issa Rae's fan-favorite comedy will be premiering in October. Though the network didn't reveal the official release date, we already have a few details about the upcoming season to hold us over. In November, Rae told POPSUGAR that season five will be all about "grounding and rooting oneself." Filming for the final season officially wrapped in June, and some of the set photos offer a glimpse of what's in store for the characters, including a potential reunion between Issa and Nathan. Needless to say, we need HBO to drop the official trailer for Insecure season five ASAP. In the meantime, you can watch Rae's latest project, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.