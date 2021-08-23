Falls Township advances land development plans for NorthPoint, new self-storage facility

FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Board of Supervisors have set the wheels in motion for a pair of land development plans aimed at revitalizing portions of the township. The board, during its August hybrid meeting, voted unanimously to advance the next phase of the massive NorthPoint development project at the former U.S. Steel site. With the affirmative vote, the developer will begin constructing a one million-square-foot warehouse building at the Keystone Trade Center as part of its first phase.