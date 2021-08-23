Brenda Louise (Shesler) Strickling, age 80, of Harriman
Brenda Louise (Shesler) Strickling, age 80, of Harriman, TN died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Life Care Center of Blount County, Louisville, TN. Brenda was born February 8, 1941, the daughter of Elmer & Erma (Macbeth) Shesler in Cleveland, Ohio. Brenda graduated from Fostoria High School in 1959 & Columbus Business University. Brenda was united in marriage to Lawrence Allen Strickling on June 9, 1962 in Fostoria, OH. Brenda & Larry were married for 55 years.
