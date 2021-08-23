Cancel
Diamondhead, MS

Carolyn Bower Lohman

By Editorials
Sea Coast Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Bower Lohman, age 86, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on August 18, 2021, in Gulfport, MS. Carolyn was a native of Williamsport, PA and graduated from Williamsport Area High School. She was a beautician in Pennsylvania and in Mississippi. She was also an aerobics instructor in Mississippi. In 1980 mom and dad built their house in Diamondhead. Mom had may interests; bingo, water aerobics, board games, cards, gardening, decorating her home. She never met a stranger. Mom loved meeting new people and she loved dancing, especially with her husband.

www.seacoastecho.com

