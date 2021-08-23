Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE 2K22 to Launch in March 2022

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring WWE Summerslam 2021, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed that WWE 2K22 is set to release in March 2022. Along with the release date, 2K has shared a new teaser for WWE 2K22. The new footage from WWE 2K22 shows off various wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley,...

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 2k#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe 2k22#Visual Concepts#Wwe2k22
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Regains Ring Name

In the world of lucha libre, names – like masks and hair – occasionally come and go. It makes for a great story when they return to the original user, an event that happened today for one of lucha libre’s biggest stars over the last two decades. As announced on...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AJ Lee Reacts To CM Punk Giving Her A Shout Out On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut in an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone on tonight’s show. During his promo, Punk hyped up his All Out match against Darby Allin, dropped a Daniel Bryan reference, and even said hi to his wife, April Mendez (aka AJ Mendez, fka WWE’s AJ Lee).
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar Confronting Him at WWE SummerSlam

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Backstage News On What Caused WWE To Release Bray Wyatt

You don’t want to be on his bad side. While he might not be what he once was, there is no one in the wrestling world on the level of Vince McMahon. After being in power for the better part of forty years, McMahon is still the most powerful person in the industry. Anything he decides can change wrestling, including the careers of individual wrestlers. That was the case with a recently released star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Spotted At CM Punk AEW Debut?

A Bray Wyatt lookalike (or maybe Bray Wyatt, though the tattoos don’t match, as this guy doesn’t have any), was spotted at CM Punk’s AEW Rampage debut, as seen below. https://twitter.com/molinabaeza/status/1428897722585788419/photo/1. WWE are bringing in their own big name, but it isn’t CM Punk. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie ‘Embarrassing’ SummerSlam Rumor Leaks

Eva Marie, who recently made her return to WWE is set to go up against Alexa Bliss after building a feud for the past few weeks. But, it turns out they are likely to get a short period of time on the SummerSlam card. Eva Marie vs Alexa Bliss could...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Shares Embarrassing Alexa Bliss Video

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Sabotaged’ In WWE By Two Big Names

To say the release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract today was a shocking and surprise move within the WWE universe would be an understatement as not only fans but those internally have rocked by the move. Did Vince McMahon ‘save’ Bray Wyatt from release?. The release...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Huge Money Contract Offer Leaks

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract earlier this Summer to shock of many professional wrestling and sports entertainment fans alike. While many have been speculating that the former WWE Universal Champion could be joining CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling, it appears that another top promotion is looking to sign Wyatt. Credit to WrestlingInc for the below. This Bray Wyatt fan was ‘harassed’ by WWE at Raw.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made a Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download a popular Nintendo GameCube game, for free, with no strings attached. In addition to the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August -- which includes Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Darksiders III -- all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download, for a limited time, Ikaruga. According to Twitter account Wario64, subscribers will need an Argentina regional account (which costs nothing) to grab this freebie, but others are reporting they've been able to download the game for free without meeting this requirement. Whatever the case, it's free, but it may make you jump over some hurdles in the process.
WWEPWMania

MSG Announces Becky Lynch For WWE Event

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for WWE’s upcoming return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. MSG announced today that The Man will be appearing at the Super SmackDown TV taping event on Friday, September 10. WWE’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena will...
WWE411mania.com

Live WWE SummerSlam 2021 Experience & Recap

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is in the books, and yours truly was live in attendance for Saturday’s mega event. With the event over, I wanted to provide a look at the show with some of my thoughts and feelings on attending the event and watching the show live from the press box. First, on behalf of 411mania, I want to thank WWE for approving me for the show.
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Recap: Who Will Challenge Samoa Joe For The NXT Championship?

Hey gang! So after a kickass show on Sunday in NXT TakeOver 36, it's back to the grind for the black and gold brand. We've got a new NXT Champion in Samoa Joe and other changes are apparently on the way as well. And what are those changes? Well, tonight is allegedly the first night of the "newish" NXT (though more roster changes and a total revamp of the arena are on the way soon) so let's take a look and see how it goes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy