Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in July for the second month in a row, though they only increased modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling off a little. The National Association of Realtors said Monday that existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units. Sales rose only 1.5% from July last year. The median U.S. home price climbed 17.8% from a year ago to $359,900. At the end of July, the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.32 million homes for sale, up 7.3% from the prior month, but down 12% from July last year. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

BusinessFortune

What to expect in the 2022 housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For any homebuyer, novice or weathered, the 2021 housing market has been harrowing to navigate. By some experts' definitions, "this year, [the housing market] decidedly shot way ahead of the economy, to the point where...
BusinessHousing Wire

Mortgage rates stuck in a rut at 2.87%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was flat at 2.87% for the week ending in Sept. 2, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. The week prior, mortgage rates also held steady at 2.87%. This week’s near constant mortgage rates tracked with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has hovered around 1.30 for the past week. The 10-year Treasury yield for Sept. 1 was 1.31.
Real EstateNBC Philadelphia

Weekly Mortgage-Refinance Demand Drops as Interest Rates Stall

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances remained unchanged at 3.03% last week. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 4%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home rose 1%. A prolonged period of low mortgage rates is taking its toll on the refinance market,...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Lumber prices return to normal, but other materials give builders headaches

Anyone who still blames lumber prices for soaring home costs is barking up the wrong tree. Lumber prices for the past year made headlines as skyrocketing costs since spring 2020 led to higher price tags and longer wait times for newly-built homes. However, the price of lumber is down 70% from $1,645 per board foot in May to $495.10 per board foot on Aug. 26, according to Business Insider. That means the price is almost down to the mid-February 2020 price of $460.30.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

NAR Reports Decline In Pending Home Sales For July

The National Association of Realtors reported a 1.8% decline in pending home sales for July 2021. The West region was the only one to experience an increase in contract signings in July. The Northeast region saw the biggest monthly and year-over-year decline. Every region saw a year-over-year decline in pending...
Real EstateLos Angeles Daily News

Record home-price gains zapping mortgage insurance

Ali Elahi, one of my firm’s clients, doubled down and won big, saving $800 in monthly mortgage payments by twice lowering his mortgage rate and shedding his mortgage insurance. Elahi paid $375,000 for his Laguna Hills condo in 2018. As rates were dropping and his equity was increasing, he was...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Pending home sales slide for second month as housing market cools

Pending home sales fell for a second straight month in July as the once red-hot housing market showed signs of slowing down. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, slipped 1.8% last month to 110.7, the lowest since April, according to the National Association of Realtors. A score of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Slow Increase in Pending Home Sales, Redfin Reports

Pending home sales rose 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, according to a new report from Redfin. More home sellers have started slashing their prices, another sign of softening seasonal homebuyer demand. Still, prices remain elevated, up 15% from a year earlier. Additionally, the actual number of pending sales fell to the lowest level since April 2021.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

Infographic: High Prices & Low Rates Drive Mortgage Refinance Boom

A combination of historically low mortgage rates and soaring home prices has led to a surge in mortgage refinances in the United States. According to Equifax data published by the New York Federal Reserve, mortgage originations nearly hit $1.2 trillion in Q4 2020, with refinances accounting for roughly 60 percent of that total. The refinance boom became even more apparent in early 2021, as existing homeowners refinancing their debt accounted for a whopping 70 percent of $1.3 trillion in mortgage originations in the first three months of the year according to Freddie Mac.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Prospective Buyers Find Promise in Low Rates and Uptick in Supply

That the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87% with an average 0.6 point for the week ending September 2, 2021, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.93%. “Economic growth and the acceleration in inflation have moderated in the last month, giving the...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Sellers Compete As Housing Inventory Grows

Sellers are beginning to compete for buyers as inventory and new listings continue to improve in August. Housing inventory fell 25.8% year-over-year in August, whereas last month inventory fell 33.5%. New listings are up 4.3% from last year as more new sellers list entry-level homes at more affordable prices. The...
Real Estatethemreport.com

More Homes for Sale in August

U.S. housing inventory declined 25.8% year-over-year in August to close out the third quarter of 2021, an improvement over last month’s decline of 33.5%. In addition to new listing being up over last year, the share of sellers who made listing price adjustments grew 0.7% year-over-year to 17.3% of active inventory–the highest share in 21 months and closer to typical 2016-2019 levels.
Real EstateArkansas Online

Housing prices off to races, set a record in June

WASHINGTON -- U.S. home prices jumped by a record amount in June as homebuyers competed for a limited supply of available houses, the latest evidence that the housing market remains red-hot. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.1% in June compared with a year earlier, the largest...
Real Estate985theriver.com

U.S. June home prices rise at record annual pace -S&P/Case-Shiller

(Reuters) -U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets rose in June from a year earlier at the fastest pace on record, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 19.1% through the 12 months ended in June from an upwardly revised 17.1% in the 12 months through May, marking the largest annual price increase in the survey’s two decades. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 18.5%.

