Michigan State

3 men found shot to death inside southern Michigan home

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of three men found shot to death Sunday inside a southern Michigan home that’s near a state wildlife area.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the bodies of an 80-year-old man and two 70-year-old men while responding just before 6 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting.

Sheriff Gary Schuette said all three men had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The identities of three victims were not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Police said no suspects were in custody.

The bodies were found in a home in Grass Lake Township that’s located near the Sharonville State Wildlife Management Area, about eight miles (12.9 kilometers) southeast of the city of Jackson.

The fatal shootings are being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Jackson Police Department and the Blackman Leoni Department of Public Safety.

