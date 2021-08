Erik Prince, the billionaire US military contractor, is allegedly charging $6,500 per ticket for flights out of Afghanistan on a chartered plane, The Wall Street Journal has reported.Mr Prince was the founder of Blackwater, a military contractor that earned billions from the United States’ wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now, as the war in Afghanistan ends with an American defeat, Mr Prince appears to have found a way to profit from that too.Tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans, and foreign nationals are currently evacuating the country as the authoritarian Taliban regime returns to power. President Biden has pledged to...