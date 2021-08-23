Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies win fourth consecutive home series

By Bryan Kilpatrick
milehighsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies used some solid pitching and late-game heroics to win their fourth consecutive home series, this time over the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks. Colorado won the series opener, 9-4, on the strength of a pair of doubles off the red-hot bat of C.J. Cron, two hits apiece from Connor Joe and Brendan Rodgers, and a two-run homer from Garrett Hampson. Austin Gomber continued to struggle with his command, which has been somewhat of a consistent problem since his return from the injured list last month. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, but the Rockies’ bullpen stepped up with four innings of one-run ball, giving the offense a chance to put the game away during the final few frames.

milehighsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Arizona Diamondbacks#Babip#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Rockies-Cubs game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

CHICAGO (AP) — Tuesday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed...
MLBchatsports.com

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Rockies series preview

The Cubs, as you know, just faced the Rockies in Denver a couple weeks ago. They won one of the three games, which is pretty good — Colorado is 43-22 at home. That’s the most home wins of anyone in MLB. The counterpoint to that, of course, is their 14-45 road record, worst in baseball.
MLBdenvergazette.com

CJ Cron hits winning home run as Rockies earn 11th walk-off win of the year

DENVER — When the Rockies needed a hero, CJ Cron once again came through. Already the franchise record holder for grand slams in a season and the team leader in home runs, Cron stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 5-5. He launched a home run, his 20th of the season, to lead the Rockies to a 6-5 win over the Padres.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants bounce back for series win vs. Rockies

These are the kind of games and the kind of series that the Giants have to win. After watching their six-game win streak come to an end Saturday against the lowly Colorado Rockies, San Francisco bounced back Sunday behind a strong outing from Alex Wood and timely hitting at Oracle Park. The end result was a 5-2 win and a four-game series win over the Rockies.
MLBKKTV

Rockies snag Home Win number 41, sweep Padres

(AP) -Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring. Arrieta was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.
MLBdenvergazette.com

Colorado Rockies roll to another home win over Diamondbacks

DENVER — A (not so) marquee Friday night matchup between the last place Diamondbacks and second to last place Rockies turned out to be a pretty enticing game. Over 30,000 fans came out on a gorgeous night to watch two teams that are afterthoughts the NL West. While the Giants, Dodgers and Padres fight for the division crowd and the two remaining wild card spots, the Diamondbacks and Rockies just hope to make it to the offseason in one piece.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies rally with another walk-off winning home run!

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had three hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who lost their seventh in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies registered their 12th win this season in their final at-bat while extending their overall winning streak to five and home winning streak to nine.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jon Gray: Drops fourth straight start

Gray fell to 7-10 after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Since he surprisingly stayed put in Colorado after the July 30 trade deadline, Gray has seen his fantasy value trend downward. He's now lost four consecutive decisions, submitting a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over that stretch. On a positive note, Gray has allowed only one home run across 20 innings while striking out 28, so his ratios should be in line for some correction in the likely event his .473 BABIP veers closer to his career mark (.316).
MLBdallassun.com

Hoping to snap 13-game home skid, Cubs start series vs. Rockies

The Chicago Cubs will try to snap a franchise-record losing streak when they host the Colorado Rockies on Monday night to open a three-game series. The Cubs have lost 13 home games in a row, including a 9-1 defeat against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon. That surpassed the previous franchise record of 12 straight home losses set in 1994.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Watch: Ian Happ Hits Game-Tying Home Run Against Rockies

With just two outs to spare, Ian Happ came up clutch as the Cubs look to sweep the Colorado Rockies. Happ launched a three run shot into the basket to tie thing at 8-8. .@ihapp_1 offers up a game-tying 3-run blast! https://t.co/Bss82OdZ93.
MLBmilehighsports.com

The Rockies are back out on the road, and you know what that means

The Colorado Rockies lost another road series, this time to the reeling Chicago Cubs after splitting a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Cubs entered the series opener on Monday losers of 13 consecutive home games before getting the best of the Road Rockies in an extremely “stoppable force vs. movable object” matchup. Colorado’s bullpen squandered a strong start from Antonio Senzatela, who allowed just one run in six innings of work. But reliever Jhoulys Chacin couldn’t find the strike zone and it led to a three-run eighth for the Cubs, who entered the inning trailing 4-1. Daniel Bard served up a two-run, walk-off homer to former Rockie Rafael Ortega the following inning to send the Chicago faithful home happy for the first time in a long time.
MLBthe-journal.com

Wisdom's 3-run blast out of Wrigley leads Cubs past Rockies

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his...
MLBThe Tribune

Rockies’ home run drought remains a major problem

One of the frustrating themes of the Rockies’ season: Failure to launch. Yes, first baseman C.J. has smacked 21 home runs, seven of them coming in August. That’s provided a boost. The 14 homers off the bat of catcher Elias Diaz have been a bonus. But consider these stats as...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs take first game of doubleheader vs. Rockies

Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Wisdom, a 29-year-old having a breakout season, launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy