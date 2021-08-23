President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches
The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced via Twitter Sunday that 200 ATMs and 50 in-person kiosks are being built to launch on September 7 to support its forthcoming law making Bitcoin legal tender. President Bukele also noted that the government will facilitate the buying and selling of Bitcoin in El Salvador through its new Chivo App without collecting any commission.bitcoinmagazine.com
Comments / 0